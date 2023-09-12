Watch more videos on Shots!

Pupils at Grange Primary School, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, designed optical pictures which are now on display at Timlin Optometrists, in Church Street.

The Timlin team organised a competition among the pupils to help educate them and their parents on the importance of regular and thorough eye examinations in a fun and engaging way.

Practice manager Stacey Taylor said: “We were so incredibly impressed with all of the children’s designs that we couldn’t possibly choose just one to put in our window.

"It was such a delight to be able to join together with the kids in the local area and such a valuable learning opportunity for us all.

"At that age, our eyes are constantly changing and developing which can have a huge impact on their learning.