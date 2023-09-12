Hartlepool primary school pupils have their pictures displayed at a popular opticians
Pupils at Grange Primary School, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, designed optical pictures which are now on display at Timlin Optometrists, in Church Street.
The Timlin team organised a competition among the pupils to help educate them and their parents on the importance of regular and thorough eye examinations in a fun and engaging way.
Practice manager Stacey Taylor said: “We were so incredibly impressed with all of the children’s designs that we couldn’t possibly choose just one to put in our window.
"It was such a delight to be able to join together with the kids in the local area and such a valuable learning opportunity for us all.
"At that age, our eyes are constantly changing and developing which can have a huge impact on their learning.
"We really want to ensure that nothing holds these kids back from excelling both in school and in their daily lives.”