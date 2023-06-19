Hartlepool Sport, the sport arm of the PFC Trust, has stepped in to provide funding to strengthen the work done by school games’ organiser Kate Robinson.

The charity, founded by Euromillions lottery winner Frances Connolly, is supporting Kate to organise and deliver competitive and participation sports opportunities for primary and secondary school children across Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate said: “Funding from Hartlepool Sport and The PFC Trust has given me greater capacity to offer the young people in Hartlepool a wider range of events, especially with a competitive focus with links to local clubs.

Hartlepool Schools’ Games Organiser Kate Robinson with Hartlepool Sport’s Carl Jorgeson and English Martyrs trampolinists Ruth Dunn and Scarlett Anderson. Picture: Michael Turner.

“I am so grateful for the funding which otherwise would have meant that competitive opportunities at school level would have greatly decreased.

“Through the work I have done with local clubs and coaches, we have seen some wonderful examples of young people attending events then joining clubs, continuing to train and compete outside of school.”

Hartlepool Sport’s Carl Jorgeson added: "Competitive sport is a great way for children and young people to test their limits, learn to work as a team and overcome setbacks and challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're really pleased to support the role of the school games organiser in Hartlepool to continue these experiences, whilst also providing additional support for children to try new sports and physical activities."

The charity has also provided funding to create more links between sports clubs and schools, and coaches are working alongside PE leaders in schools.