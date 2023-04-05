Grant launched as Hartlepool's Gus Robinson Foundation becomes part of the PFC Trust
A charity set up in memory of popular local businessman has officially handed over the baton to another Hartlepool organisation.
The Gus Robinson Foundation will become part of the wider and larger PFC Trust family from April 6 after the late Gus’s wife, Judith Stannard, signed an agreement.
Even though the foundation will no longer exist, the PFC Trust, founded by Frances and Patrick Connolly following their EuroMillions win in 2019, will now carry on its good name through the newly-created Gus Robinson Grant.
It will look to help young people achieve their goals through sport and education.
An emotional Judith said: “We have run this charity as a small group of people, raising money through our own annual balls, and the time has come to move on and for someone else to take over.
“We knew we needed somebody bigger with a similar outlook and I know this is the right organisation to take it forward.
“The PFC Trust wants to help young people in sport and other areas. Gus would be delighted, and he will always be remembered with a Fund in his name and this Gus Robinson Centre we sit in now.
“There has been something every year that means he has not been forgotten and this year this merger means the Gus Robinson Foundation will lead to bigger and better things.”
The Gus Robinson Foundation has supported people in Hartlepool since 2011 in sport, education and business endeavours. It has funded Hartlepool College’s scholarship programme for the last ten years.
Frances said: “We are very proud, and we sincerely hope we carry on the legacy Judith and the Foundation’s team have left.
“For the last three years, the PFC Trust has worked extremely hard with the Gus Robinson Foundation, at events such as Hartlepool Heroes, among other things.
“We have become close friends and we have realised our objectives are similar. We have reached this key point and the Gus Robinson Foundation felt it was right to merge into an organisation doing so much good already for the town.”
Gus Robinson, who died in 2011, founded Hartlepool construction company Gus Robinson developments in the early 1970s.
He was also well known as a boxing promoter and he stood in town for the Conservatives against Peter Mandelson in the 2001 General Election.