Pupils at West View Primary School, in Davison Drive, have won a Hedgehog Anthem Competition after creating their own song about the adorable creatures.

In a video recorded for the contest, the youngsters take turns to sing their hedgehog anthem to the tune of Twinkle Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, finishing off by saying “We love hedgehogs”.

The competition was organised by Hedgehog Friendly Campus, which is funded by British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

West View Primary School pupil Alannah Etheridge with her hedgehog creation./Photo: Frank Reid

The winners were revealed during Hedgehog Awareness Week, during which West View Primary pupils also made their own hedgehogs and brought them in for a separate competition organised by the school.

Headteacher Lauren Furness has praised parents and children for their creativity after around 150 hedgehogs were created.

Entries included paintings, a hedgehog house and even a cake.

"We were overrun with hedgehogs at one point. It was brilliant to see all of the families’ dedication and commitment,” said Miss Furness.

One of the many hedgehogs crated by pupils at West View Primary School./Photo: Frank Reid

"We didn’t expect to see so many entries into school.

"It was a nice opportunity for parents and children to work on something together at home and get a bit creative.

"We’re really impressed with what the children and families have done.”

She added: "We were so pleased with the amount of entries.

West View Primary school pupil Ruhan Mominsuthar with a selection of hedgehogs created by fellow pupils at the school./ Photo: Frank Reid

"Families have certainly put a lot of work into them. You can see an awful lot of effort has gone into creating them.”

According to Hedgehog Friendly Campus, the species is vulnerable to extinction in Britain, with hedgehogs declining between 30-75% since 2000 in rural areas.

As part of efforts to make West View Primary even more hedgehog friendly, the school has stopped groundwork this month, helping hedgehogs and other wildlife.

"It does look like our grass is a bit wild at the moment, but that’s fine because we are doing No Mow May,” added Lauren.

It comes just months after the school’s clothing bank became the first to raise more than £1,000 in a recycling scheme after starting to accept donations in late June last year.