Dad John Hays senior objected to High Tunstall College of Science carrying out daily body searches with a handheld wand of students attending the college’s offsite CREATE Centre, including his son John junior.

John, 14, was regularly sent home by teachers for refusing to give up his phone on arrival at the site in Stranton, Hartlepool.

The family complained to school leaders that he needed his phone as he is a carer for his mother who has bipolar.

It resulted in the teenager missing approximately eight weeks of schooling before an agreement between the school and family was reached where John junior is now allowed to keep his phone on the teacher’s desk.

High Tunstall has defended the use of the metal detector wands saying they are “purely a precautionary measure” and not a reflection of any students’ behaviour.

Mr Hays senior, 58, said: "He went to school every day. Every day he got sent home because he wouldn't be wanded and hand his phone over.

"He is a carer for his mam and he needs his phone. He needs to be kept in touch.

"He has been at the school for four years and never had to hand his phone over.

"The head says it's for the safety of others. They're not prisoners."

Mark Tilling, headteacher at High Tunstall College of Science, said: “The use of a metal detecting wand at our off-site centre at Greenbank is a purely precautionary measure designed to safeguard the students and staff based there, and it is in no way a reflection of the behaviour of any particular students.”

High Tunstall’s CREATE Centre is designed to support young people who are disaffected from education and in need of Alternative Education.

The specialist provision used to be encompassed within the college’s main site on Elwick Road.

It has 15 places and caters for students aged 14-16 (Key Stage 4) who have found being in a mainstream setting difficult and require a bespoke curriculum.