Youngsters from many Hartlepool primary, secondary and special schools attended an event at Summerhill Country Park to lay the groundwork for the touching tribute to the beloved late monarch.

Around 70 students planted 50 young tree seedlings or “whips” for what will become an environmentally-friendly memorial.

Schools involved in the project are the Brougham, Fens, Golden Flatts, Grange, Jesmond Gardens, Kingsley, Lynnfield, Manor, St Cuthbert’s, St John Vianney, Throston and Ward Jackson primary schools as well as Dyke House, English Martyrs, High Tunstall and St Hild’s secondary schools and the Catcote and Springwell special schools.

English Martyrs School pupils plant their sapling during the event at Summerhill Country Park. Picture by FRANK REID

Pupils planted a mix of common oak, silver birch, green beech, hornbeam and common alder together with a mature mountain ash.

They have funded the tree planting themselves while Hartlepool Borough Council, which runs Summerhill, helped them in making the arrangements.

Speaking on behalf of all the schools, Mark Tilling, headteacher of High Tunstall College of Science, said: “Queen Elizabeth II was greatly loved by the students and was a wonderful and inspiring role model for them.

(Left to right) Jack Hughes, Niamh Campbell and Gabrielle Jibro are all set to take part in the tree planting at Summerhill Country Park. Picture by FRANK REID

“They wanted to create their own very special and environmentally-friendly tribute to her which will last for generations.

"It’s really touching to think that in years to come they, their children and grandchildren will be able to visit the site, enjoy seeing the mature trees and reflect on the life of service which they represent."

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, lent his support to the project and attended the event.

Staff and pupils from schools in Hartlepool were joined by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Brian Cowie (far right) at Summerhill Country Park. Picture by FRANK REID

The young people also read out poems and written reflections which they have created in memory of the Queen as part of a creative writing project.

Cllr Cowie said: “This was a wonderful idea from Hartlepool’s students and they can be very proud of what they are creating.