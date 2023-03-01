Twenty-five teams from eight primary schools entered this year’s Alice House Hospice Bright Sparks Challenge which tasked them with turning an initial £20 stake into as much money as possible.

Fundraising activities including movie and PJ nights, non-uniform days, and good old raffles.

Hart Community Primary School raised the most with £1,325 after collecting around 65,000 two pence pieces that would stretch for more than a mile if laid out.

Pupils from Clavering, Hart Golden Flatts, Greatham and Brougham primary schools holding certificates and trophies presented to them by the Mayor of Hartlepool Brian Cowie along with the Mayoress Veronica Nicholson. Also photographed are Andrew Auty (white shirt) from Hartlepool Power Station, Janice Forbes, Gil Parker, and Greg Hildreth from Alice House Hospice. Picture by FRANK REID

Collectively, the eight participating schools raised £3,774.33.

EDF, owners of Hartlepool Power Station, which has supported the challenge for a number of years, has agreed to match that, making more than £7,000 for Alice House.

Alice House community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “Bright Sparks is always such a joy and it is so lovely to see such creativity and business acumen from the young people.

"It’s great to watch their ideas take shape and succeed. I really hope everyone enjoyed taking part.

Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Brian Cowie presents the winners trophy and cheque to Hart Primary School pupils. Picture by FRANK REID

"Their hard work will make a real difference to local Hospice patients and their families.

"Thanks to all the schools and pupils; a special mention goes to EDF for their sponsorship, match funding and involvement in the event.”

Five of the schools received prizes and certificates from the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, at the power station on Wednesday.

Hart took home the trophy, a framed gold certificate, and £200 first prize which pupils plan to spend on new playground equipment.

School head Marie Crowe said: “We’re delighted to have won. I would like to thank all our parents and families.

"We also had members of the public contact school and give us a lot of two pences. It kind of took over our lives for a couple of months but we were delighted to do it for the charity.”

Clavering, Golden Flatts and Greatham primaries were also presented with gold certificates for raising over £250, and Brougham got bronze for making between £100 and £199.

St Peter’s Elwick, West View and Eskdale Academy also took part.

Andrew Auty, EDF fuel route manager, said: “Every time we’re just surprised by the innovation that goes on and the money that they raise.”

