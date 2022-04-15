Hartlepool school where ‘pupils study hard and want to do well’ is ‘extremely proud’ of ‘good’ Ofsted rating

St Aidan’s Church of England Memorial Primary School, in Hartlepool’s Loyalty Road, has kept its “good” 2016 Ofsted rating after a visit by the school watchdog in January.

It was the school’s first routine inspection since the start of the pandemic.

Throughout the two-day visit, inspector David Milligan “did deep dives” in the subjects of early reading, mathematics and art.

St. Aiden's pupils celebrate achieving a 'Good' Ofsted report. Back row, from left to right: Poppy McDonald and Maddie Carroll and front row, left to right: Jake Talbot, Emmie O'Leary and Phoebe McMillan.

The report praised pupils’ enthusiasm and their strong relationships with adults at the school.

Inspectors also noted that the children are safe, happy and enjoy coming to school.

The report said: “Pupils are proud of their school values and how they are celebrated. Pupils have an enthusiasm for school that greets you when you step through the school gates.

“Pupils have strong relationships with the adults in school. There is mutual respect and trust.

The Ofsted report said pupils are enthusiastic about school. Left to right: are Jake Talbot, Poppy McDonald, Maddie Carroll, Phoebe McMillan and Emmie O'Leary.

“One pupil commented how he ‘appreciated that there was no bullying or racism as people just get on with each other’.

"Pupils know that there are different types of bullying. They are confident that an adult would always be there to help if any poor behaviour or bullying ever happened."

Ofsted said significant improvements have been made to the curriculum, with additional reading sessions put in place after school leaders identified the impact of the pandemic “resulted in many pupils falling behind with their reading”.

Prefects Maddie Carroll (left) and Poppy McDonald of St. Aiden's C of E Memorial Primary School.

Headteacher Lynn Chambers said: “We are extremely proud of the outcome of the visit and this is testament to the work of everyone involved with the school. The pupils, the parents, the staff, the academy council, the trust and, of course, our community.

“Thank you to all our wonderful pupils and families who make St Aidan’s the school that it is.”

Areas for improvement highlighted by the report included refining the curriculum “so that the core knowledge pupils require is deeply embedded”.