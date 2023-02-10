Hartlepool school's bid to build temporary extension is set to be approved

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department last year for a demountable classroom building to be installed at Kingsley Primary School.

The proposed Portakabin would be a “specifically fitted out” temporary fixture in place for two years to provide additional classroom space at the Taybrooke Avenue site.

The application, submitted by council chiefs, notes the school is seeing increased pressures and has a “significant number of children needing support” with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Proposals will go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, February 15, and a report from officers ahead of the meeting is recommending approval.

It said: “It is explained that the need for the additional classrooms is only a temporary measure (for a maximum period of two years), whilst other options are explored to meet the educational needs of these children.

“It is considered by officers that the proposal in the context of relevant planning policies and material planning considerations is acceptable.”

The proposed development would be on part of the playing fields adjacent to the main school buildings and sports pitches.

A planning statement in support of the application stresses the Portakabin is a temporary solution and the council has already started work preparing additional provision across the town.

It said: “Due to the high quality SEND provision they offer, parents are wanting their children to attend the school.