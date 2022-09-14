News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool school's extension plans approved following storm damage

Plans have been approved for a new extension at a Hartlepool primary school hit by storm damage last winter.

By Nic Marko
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:31 pm
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s earlier this year by St Bega’s Roman Catholic Primary School, in Thorpe Street, on the Headland.

It came after the original timber frame single storey extension was “badly damaged beyond repair” by the “extreme winds” last year.

Plans included providing a new single-storey extension featuring classroom space, toilets, baby changing facilities and storage room.

St Bega's Catholic Primary School.

A report from council planning officer Nick Robertson has confirmed the application has now been given the go-ahead.

It said: “The extension would not increase the capacity of the school, as it would replace a wooden framed classroom damaged by recent storms and would consolidate a separate store room into the main school building.

“The proposal is considered to be acceptable in regard to the impacts on the character and appearance of the existing property and surrounding area.”

