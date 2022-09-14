Hartlepool school's extension plans approved following storm damage

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s earlier this year by St Bega’s Roman Catholic Primary School, in Thorpe Street, on the Headland.

It came after the original timber frame single storey extension was “badly damaged beyond repair” by the “extreme winds” last year.

St Bega's Catholic Primary School.

A report from council planning officer Nick Robertson has confirmed the application has now been given the go-ahead.

It said: “The extension would not increase the capacity of the school, as it would replace a wooden framed classroom damaged by recent storms and would consolidate a separate store room into the main school building.