Hartlepool school's jubilee themed Trashion Show hailed a big success

Students at Catcote Academy dressed to impress in outfits they made featuring recycled materials such as crisp packets and drink cans in their annual Trashion Show.

Many also had a royal flavour in recognition of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Staff and students from across the academy worked for seven weeks in the run up to the big event to create the outfits and accessories fit for the runaway using upcycled and recycled materials.

Students enjoying the recent Catcote Academy Trashion Show.

Models unveiled them to the rest of the academy in an outdoor fashion show.

Catcote Academy creative arts teacher Cheryll Kung said: “Focusing on what ‘we can do, not what we can’t’ the academy staff have been committed to ensuring that their students reach their full potential and become valuable members of society, the show offers focus and aspirations.

“All students took part in the show, from models, reporters, designers, creative directors to student representatives for judges.

“An immense amount of work went into the event, designing, the costumes, hair and lessons around our planet.

A student models one of the many outfits made with recycled materials.

"This third show went down a storm, the students and staff are so creative, they enjoyed showing their creations off with pride on the catwalk with loud

music.”

A number of local creative businesses took part in the event as judges and supported the academy during careers week.

The whole of Catcote Academy was involved in the Trashion Show.

Catcote gave a big thanks to event supporters J&B Recycling, Newcastle Building Society, BloomInArt in association with the Festival of Thrift, Sam Lee of Publicity Seekers, BBC Tees Radio, Hartlepool Power Station, JY-Altrad (UK Ireland Nordics), and Sainsbury’s Middle Warren.

Students who are set to appear on the catwalk at the region’s Festival of Thrift in Redcar this September.

Catcote Academy also demonstrated its green knowledge to recently gain a gold Eco-Schools award, which is part of Keep Britain Tidy.

To achieve the status, students explored about the impact that parts of the fashion industry has on the environment, including so called Fast Fashion.

As a result, the students found apparel supply chains are directly linked to soil degradation, conversion of natural ecosystems, and waterway pollution.