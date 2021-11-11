Hartlepool school's ton-derful tribute to Royal British Legion's centenary

More than 400 youngsters from Throston Primary School lined up in the yard to form the number 100, in tribute to the legion's centenary year.

The school is a strong supporter of the charity and youngsters have been working on their own personal tributes to the Fallen, as head teacher Mark Atkinson explained.

"We always try to make Remembrance a big thing at the school. I think it is very important,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We do as much as we can. We have a display in the school with poppies that have been made by every single child.

"We do quite a lot of work in the classrooms and we had an assembly this week where we talked about what the Poppy represents, about what the different coloured Poppies represent and about how it’s not just about the current Armed Forces but about veterans too.”

All but one class took part in today’s playground display: “We have 442 pupils in the school, so there would have been just over 400,”said Mark.

The pupils line up to form the number 100

"One of the Year Five classes was spending the day at the Heugh Battery as part of their studies of the First World War – they go every year.

"The other Year Five class went yesterday and I think they had a fantastic day. It’s a shame we had to spare one class today, but they can’t all go at the same time.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Pupils have made their own poppies by hand

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

A Tommy silhouette in the school corridor