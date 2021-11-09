How Hartlepool will mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday

On Thursday, November 11, the Victory Square, Redheugh Gardens and Seaton Carew War Memorials will be illuminated between 5pm and 9pm and an online Book of Remembrance is also available to sign.

On Saturday November 13 remembrance crosses for soldiers from the area who lost their lives will be planted in the grassed areas of Victory Square.

Hartlepool Borough Council will also be hosting its two annual Remembrance Sunday services at 11am on Sunday, November 14, one in Victory Square in the town centre and the other at the Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

Headland war memorial will be lit up red to mark Thursday's Armistice Day.

The Victory Square service will be conducted by the Civic Chaplain, the Reverend Norman Shave of Stranton Church, and attended by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Cllr Brenda Loynes, deputy council leader Cllr Cameron Stokell, and the council’s armed forces champion, Cllr Darren Price.

A parade will leave the Market Square – to the rear of York Road - at 10.45am.

The Headland service will be conducted by the Reverend Verity Brown, of St Hilda’s Church, and attended by council leader Cllr Shane Moore and the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Rob Cook.

A parade will leave Church Walk at 10.45am and proceed to the Headland War Memorial along Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace.

Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Brenda Loynes, at last year's Remembrance Sunday ceremony. Picture by FRANK REID

At both ceremonies there will be an opportunity for members of the public to lay wreaths.

People should not attend these events if they have tested positive for COVID-19, have any symptoms or have been informed to isolate by test and trace.

Cllr Loynes said: “We owe a tremendous debt to generations of local service men and women for the sacrifices they have made and the bravery and dedication they have shown.

“We weren’t able to hold our usual Remembrance Sunday services last year because of the pandemic and I’m sure residents will welcome their return.”

Cllr Price added: “The Remembrance Sunday services are the most important, proud and poignant events in the Armed Forces calendar and I know residents will welcome the opportunity to show their support and remember their sacrifices.”