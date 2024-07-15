Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teacher with a previously “unblemished record” has been banned from the profession after twice failing to tell his school that he had been arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Wilson, now 46, also admitted turning up on one occasion to Dyke House Academy, in Hartlepool, smelling of alcohol and to failing to attend “one or more” online lessons after falling asleep.

A Teacher Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel meeting heard the four incidents took place over a 10-month period in which Mr Wilson was “going through a particularly testing and very difficult period in his life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the panel has banned him for four years after concluding that he had behaved “dishonestly and without integrity” in failing to disclose the arrests.

Teacher Barry Wilson left his position at Dyke House Academy in 2021.

Its newly-published report states: “Mr Wilson had an obligation to act as a role model to pupils and colleagues and he failed in his duties in that regard.”

The meeting heard that the failure to attend online lessons took place on January 11, 2021.

The redacted report says: “Despite numerous phone calls and messages Mr Wilson did not come back online though following a welfare check he was found to be at home and appeared to have been asleep and seemed disorientated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the morning of January 22, 2021, he was “described by other members of staff as looking dishevelled and unkept and as smelling of alcohol”.

He later “admitted to drinking the previous night” and received a final written warning following a disciplinary hearing.

On June 16, 2021, the report says he ordered another person to “open your car or I’ll smash the windows in”.

Mr Wilson was arrested although no charges were brought as the other person would not support a prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On October 4, 2021, he was detained after a back door was damaged on September 21.

Dyke House learned about both arrests and “Mr Wilson ceased employment at the school” in 2022.

The panel found four counts of unprofessional conduct proven in relation to his arrests and his failure to disclose them.

While it noted that “Mr Wilson had admitted his actions and taken steps to address his behaviour”, it felt a ban was “proportionate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decision maker Marc Cavey said: “The findings of misconduct are serious as they include violent and aggressive behaviour as well as behaviour that lacked honesty and integrity.”

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here