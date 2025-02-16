Hartlepool to hold summit as over a third of adults in the town have 'very low' literacy levels

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST
Businesses and organisations in Hartlepool are being urged to get involved in a major new drive to boost adult literacy in the town.

Hartlepool Borough Council plans to create a Hartlepool Literacy Task Force in partnership with local firms and organisations to help unlock residents’ potential.

It comes after councillors heard over a third of adults in the town have very low levels of literacy, drastically affecting their and their families chances in life.

The council is inviting organisations and companies of all sizes to a Hartlepool Literacy Summit at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Wednesday, February 26.

The literacy summit will be held at Hartlepool College of Further Education in Stockton Street. Picture by FRANK REIDThe literacy summit will be held at Hartlepool College of Further Education in Stockton Street. Picture by FRANK REID
The literacy summit will be held at Hartlepool College of Further Education in Stockton Street. Picture by FRANK REID
Among the guest speakers will be Professor Gill Rowlands, of Newcastle University, who is a national expert in health literacy – people’s ability to access, understand and use health information and services to make decisions.

Others include Jonathan Brash MP and representatives from the National Literacy Trust and North East Chamber of Commerce.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “People with low levels of literacy can struggle to cope with a range of day-to-day tasks, including helping their children with homework, understanding official letters, reading labels on medication and filling out job applications.

“We all want more for Hartlepool residents and improving literacy and numeracy is the first step to supporting people to reach their full potential.

“Boosting literacy levels requires a long-term, partnership approach so I hope as many businesses and organisations as possible will take part in the summit.”

The event is from 9.30am to 4pm. To book a place go to tinyurl.com/HartlepoolLiteracySummit or for more information email [email protected]

