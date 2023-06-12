News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United loan star Dan Kemp officially opens Hartlepool school's new sports facility

It was a big day for Hartlepool’s Throston Primary School as its new multi-use games area (MUGA) was officially opened, writes Jay Nicholson.
By Jay Nicholson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 22:00 BST

Hartlepool United loan star Dan Kemp was greeted with cheering and chanting as he had the honour of cutting a ribbon to mark the opening.

Then a few lucky children took each other on in a game which included Pools mascot Victoria, the wife of club favourite H’Angus, while Kemp stayed in goal.

The MUGA will be of great use to the school as multiple games and activities will be able to take place in all weathers and will be something cherished and valued by staff and pupils alike.

Hartlepool United mascot Victoria and loan player Dan Kemp with Throston Primary School pupils.Hartlepool United mascot Victoria and loan player Dan Kemp with Throston Primary School pupils.
The opening coincides with the school’s 50th birthday and was a great occasion.

Despite a tough season on the pitch for Pools during 2022-23, it was great to see that the community spirit of the club will always exist and it plays a massive role in local communities such as schools like Throston.

Hartlepool United loanee Dan Kemp and club mascot Victoria with Throston Primary School pupils at the opening of the school's new multi-use games area.Hartlepool United loanee Dan Kemp and club mascot Victoria with Throston Primary School pupils at the opening of the school's new multi-use games area.
