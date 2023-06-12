Hartlepool United loan star Dan Kemp officially opens Hartlepool school's new sports facility

Hartlepool United loan star Dan Kemp was greeted with cheering and chanting as he had the honour of cutting a ribbon to mark the opening.

Then a few lucky children took each other on in a game which included Pools mascot Victoria, the wife of club favourite H’Angus, while Kemp stayed in goal.

The MUGA will be of great use to the school as multiple games and activities will be able to take place in all weathers and will be something cherished and valued by staff and pupils alike.

Hartlepool United mascot Victoria and loan player Dan Kemp with Throston Primary School pupils.

The opening coincides with the school’s 50th birthday and was a great occasion.

Despite a tough season on the pitch for Pools during 2022-23, it was great to see that the community spirit of the club will always exist and it plays a massive role in local communities such as schools like Throston.