Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, and Springwell School, in Wiltshire Way, came together on Friday, May 19, for a joint celebration of their 50th birthday.

The party started with a bang when 50 party poppers and 50 balloons were released.

There was also a joint birthday cake, lots of games on the school field and music from the 1970s – with Elton John’s Crocodile Rock and Waterloo by Abba still proving hits.

Children partying away at their schools' 50th birthday.

"It was fantastic. We did a joint celebration with Springwell School,” said Throston Primary School headteacher Mark Atkinson.

"The schools always come together. We came together for the Platinum Jubilee, we came together today.

"The children were very excited, they enjoyed every minute of it.”

He added: "I am very proud and very grateful for all the fabulous children and fabulous families and all the wonderful staff that’s in the school.”

Mark Atkinson, head at Throston School, and Zoe Westley, head at Springwell school, cutting the cake at their schools' joint 50th birthday celebration.

Both schools will be opening their doors to former staff and pupils on Saturday, May 20, between 10am and noon to let them share their memories and see the changes.

Mr Atkinson has said ex-pupils had already been sending pictures and messages to congratulate the school for its birthday.

"It’s lovely to see the ones where they send a picture of themselves and their child that’s currently in school now,” he said.

Throston Primary school was opened on May 18, 1973 by the Mayor of Hartlepool, Alderman Mrs. E. Sprintall. A nursery class was added in 1977.

The children from Springwell school singing and dancing to Crocodile Rock.

Although the school opened officially in 1973, children were admitted from 1971.

Mr Atkinson, who has been headteacher since 2008, has said he hopes Throston Primary will continue to be a community school and keep giving a flying start to success to children.

He added: "Thank you to Springwell and all their staff for coming over and joining in with the celebrations. Thanks to everybody for getting involved with the party spirit. A lot of people dressed up in different clothing from different eras over the five decades.

"It was very bright and colourful.”

