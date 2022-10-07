Thirteen-year-old Reuben Sharpe suffered a double fracture of the leg during his school sports day last year.

He is now nearing the end of a long recovery and has had a brace on his leg for the last 13 weeks.

But his spirits were lifted when Pools midfielders Callum Cooke and Ellis Taylor and dropped in on an English lesson at High Tunstall College of Science to surprise him and his classmates.

High Tunstall College of Science pupil Reuben Sharpe is presented with an autographed Hartlepool United home shirt by players Callum Cooke (left) and Ellis Taylor. Picture by FRANK REID

They presented Reuben, who is a season ticket holder at Victoria Park, with a shirt signed by all the team.

High Tunstall sport sciences faculty leader Ben Holden said: “Reuben suffered a double fracture of the leg last year and is nearing the end of his long road to recovery.

"As a season ticket holder at Victoria Park, the shirt will be a great boost to Reuben and be proudly displayed in his bedroom at home.”

Headteacher Mark Tilling added: “Reuben is a keen sportsman and throws himself into all sporting opportunities at school.

Reuben Sharpe with his autographed shirt, players Callum Cooke (left) and Ellis Taylor, and classmates. Picture by FRANK REID

"In addition, Reuben is a member of the advanced performance programme that supports young athletes at High Tunstall.

"High Tunstall would like to thank Hartlepool United Sport in the Community Foundation for the kind gesture and for the ongoing partnership that both parties enjoy.”

The visit also marked a return to his old school for Hartlepool-born Ellis, 19, who is currently at Pools on a season long loan spell from Sunderland.

He and Callum also gave High Tunstall 10 free tickets for the team’s upcoming home fixture against Grimsby on Saturday, October 29.

A Hartlepool United spokesman said: “We were pleased to visit High Tunstall to provide Reuben with the shirt and for Ellis to be back at his former school.

"Reuben spent time talking to the lads about his favourite players and also the fact that he supports Arsenal as well.

"It was nice to be able to put a smile on his face as we can imagine it has been a tough few weeks for him.