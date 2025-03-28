Hartlepool youngster's coin collection for her RNLI heroes
Lucy-Ann Robinson, of Throston Primary School, in Hartlepool, started collecting piles of five pence pieces earlier this year and has raised over £400 so far for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
She handed over £423.80 to John Reece and Rob Eddon, from Redcar RNLI, when they paid a visit to talk to the school about water safety.
Lucy-Ann’s impressive total included more than £230 she has collected within school and a further £190 donated by the community.
The seven-year-old pupil is a huge fan of the RNLI and often visits the Redcar station with her family.
Her mam, Amy Kelsey, said: “I think she has done amazing. Especially considering she is seven years old.
"It was her choice.” Lucy-Ann will continue collecting 5ps until Easter.
Throston Primary head Mark Atkinson said the school arranged the visit because of Lucy-Ann’s fundraising.
He said: “The school and community response has been amazing, with members of the public coming to the school to donate with bags of 5p's and in some cases notes.
"On the back of this we arranged for the RNLI to come in and talk about their vital role and put across their important water safety message in an interactive way.”
John and Rob talked about the role of the RNLI while offering beach and water safety tips such as how to float on your back in water like a starfish.
A teacher also got to try on kit by dressing as a crew member.
