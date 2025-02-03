A primary school pupil is collecting 5p coins in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Lucy-Ann Robinson, seven, is trying to collect £150-worth of 5p coins before April to donate to the RNLI in Redcar.

Lucy-Ann, who goes to Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, Hartlepool often goes to Redcar and visits the RNLI Redcar Lifeboat Station, on the Esplanade, with her family.

Mum Amyell Kelsey said: “She loves anything to do with the RNLI. She even watches Saving Lives at Sea with me and her dad.”

Water safety is a “key part” of Throston Primary School’s curriculum and is something pupils are going to be learning about shortly.

Headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “The RNLI are coming in on the 19th March for water safety week, and we are also going to have a sea shanty day where pupils will learn different songs.”

Donations can be left at the school.