Education inspectors have praised a Hartlepool primary school for providing “exceptional” support to pupils and families and described the approach to staff development as “exemplary”.

Brougham Primary School was inspected on November 19-20 and was judged to be consistently “good” in all areas.

The Ofsted report says: “The school is at the heart of the local community.

"It provides pupils and their families with exceptional pastoral care and support.

Headteacher Sarah Greenan, back left, and deputy headteacher Gemma Kelly are pictured with Brougham Primary School pupils.

"It values pupils for who they are, develops pupils’ character and instils in pupils’ a respect for all.

"This is a truly welcoming school that celebrates pupils’ achievements.

“The school has high aspirations for its pupils.

"Pupils achieve well. They work hard in lessons and show an interest in their learning.

"The school prepares pupils well for the next stage of their education.”

The report adds that pupils behave well and are polite, friendly and inquisitive, adding: “The school has high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and attendance.

"Pupils meet those expectations with regard to behaviour.”

Staff also come in for praise in the report.

It says: “Teachers are well trained. They revisit what pupils have learned previously and build on that learning step by step.

"Teachers present new information clearly for pupils. This helps pupils to gain a coherent body of knowledge.

“In the early years, teachers design rich and purposeful activities.

"These activities promote pupils’ physical development and develop their understanding of the world.

“Staff enjoy working at the school. The school values staff highly and prioritises their well-being.”

Leadership at the school is also judged highly while “trustees and local governors perform their duties effectively”.

Responding to the report, headteacher Sarah Greenan said: “I am delighted with the report as it highlights so many positive aspects of our lovely school.

"I am incredibly proud of the staff and pupils and what they achieve every day in Brougham.”

Brougham is home to 342 pupils between the age of two and 11 and is one of ten schools under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Trust chief executive Andy Brown said: “To be judged ‘good’ in all areas is a significant achievement and to read words in the report such as exemplary and exceptional demonstrates just how good Brougham Primary School is.”