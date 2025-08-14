A Hartlepool school and sixth form college is celebrating after both improving its year-on-year A-Level performance and beating the North-East average.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students sitting their A-Levels at The English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College achieved 23.4% at A or A* – up from 20.9 per cent in 2024.

This exceeds the 2025 regional average of 22.9%.

Among those collecting top grades at the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust college was Caitlyn Hall, who attained an A* in psychology as well as As in chemistry and biology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English Martyrs pupils celebrate after receiving their A-Level results.

Leah Henderson, head of sixth form at English Martyrs, said: “We’re delighted to not only go from strength to strength by building on our results from last year, but to have also beaten the North-East average for A and A* grades.

“This is entirely down to the hard work the students have put in and the unwavering commitment of our staff team. These results are a credit to them.

“We are incredibly proud of just how many students are going on to study so many different subjects, including law, maths, midwifery, journalism and more.

“They’re going all over the country. They have bright futures ahead them and we wish them all the best.”