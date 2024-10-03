Hartlepool's Jesmond Gardens Primary School leaders 'thrilled' with positive first Ofsted report since Covid
Ofsted says Jesmond Gardens Primary is a warm and nurturing school where children feel safe.
The education watchdog has just published its latest ungraded report after carrying out an inspection over two days in July.
It involved a “deep dive” into various subjects, observing lessons and speaking to teachers, leaders, governors and pupils.
In the report, lead inspector Jessica McKay says Jesmond Gardens continues to be a good school in its first inspection since the pandemic.
She states: “There are warm relationships between pupils and staff throughout the school. Pupils know who to talk to if they are worried.”
The children’s behaviour was found to be kind and respectful and the school and its curriculum was described as ambitious.
The report stated: “Pupils develop an understanding of what they learn through well-sequenced lessons. Teachers regularly check how well pupils are learning.”
Staff quickly and accurately identify the needs of pupils with additional needs who are very well supported.
The school, which is part of the Eden Academy Trust, prioritises reading although Ofsted found more work is needed to help pupils develop confidence with their vocabulary.
It also has a “comprehensive” personal development programme that promotes the importance of online safety, diversity, healthy relationships and staying healthy.
Head of school Rebecca Nicholson said: “We are thrilled that the ethos and positive culture we have worked tirelessly to create has been recognised in this report.
"All staff pride themselves on the relationships they make with the children, families and wider community and know that this collaboration ensures pupils get off to the best possible start in their education.”
Executive headteacher Philip Pritchard added: “As the report states, everyone is welcomed at this warm and nurturing school.
"I am proud of every member of the whole school community who wants the best for every child in school.”
It is also a double celebration as the school has renewed its status of being an Apple Distinguished School.
The award recognises how Jesmond Gardens utilises digital technology to enhance children’s learning and prepare them for the digital world as demonstrated by its innovative approach to teaching.
The school was also judged to be good at its previous Ofsted inspection in 2014.
