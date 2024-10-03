Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool primary school has been given a big tick by education inspectors after their latest visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted says Jesmond Gardens Primary is a warm and nurturing school where children feel safe.

The education watchdog has just published its latest ungraded report after carrying out an inspection over two days in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It involved a “deep dive” into various subjects, observing lessons and speaking to teachers, leaders, governors and pupils.

Jesmond Gardens head of school Rebecca Nicholson and executive headteacher Phil Pritchard hold the school's new Apple Distinguished School award while pupils spell out their latest Ofsted rating. Picture by FRANK REID

In the report, lead inspector Jessica McKay says Jesmond Gardens continues to be a good school in its first inspection since the pandemic.

She states: “There are warm relationships between pupils and staff throughout the school. Pupils know who to talk to if they are worried.”

The children’s behaviour was found to be kind and respectful and the school and its curriculum was described as ambitious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated: “Pupils develop an understanding of what they learn through well-sequenced lessons. Teachers regularly check how well pupils are learning.”

Rebecca Nicholson, Jesmond Gardens Primary School head of school. Picture by Frank Reid

Staff quickly and accurately identify the needs of pupils with additional needs who are very well supported.

The school, which is part of the Eden Academy Trust, prioritises reading although Ofsted found more work is needed to help pupils develop confidence with their vocabulary.

It also has a “comprehensive” personal development programme that promotes the importance of online safety, diversity, healthy relationships and staying healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of school Rebecca Nicholson said: “We are thrilled that the ethos and positive culture we have worked tirelessly to create has been recognised in this report.

"All staff pride themselves on the relationships they make with the children, families and wider community and know that this collaboration ensures pupils get off to the best possible start in their education.”

Executive headteacher Philip Pritchard added: “As the report states, everyone is welcomed at this warm and nurturing school.

"I am proud of every member of the whole school community who wants the best for every child in school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also a double celebration as the school has renewed its status of being an Apple Distinguished School.

The award recognises how Jesmond Gardens utilises digital technology to enhance children’s learning and prepare them for the digital world as demonstrated by its innovative approach to teaching.

The school was also judged to be good at its previous Ofsted inspection in 2014.