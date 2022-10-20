The school, based in Church Street, has become the first of just five UK partners with Aardman Academy.

It will mean creative students benefit from invaluable input from Aardman talent.

The announcement formalises a strong relationship that has developed between the Northern School of Art and Aardman, including Aardman helping develop the school’s new Animation honours degree.

Aardman studios made the hit Wallace & Gromit films.

The partnership programme will support students and academic staff by delivering animation training online and in person, providing portfolio feedback and a suite of masterclasses and events.

Mark Simon Hewis, head of the Aardman Academy, said: “Our new partnership scheme allows us to plug directly into degree courses, and collaborate with academics and heads of schools from across the world to offer an insight into the industry that so many current students are looking for from their chosen courses.

“I'm so pleased we're now able to start connecting with universities and academics and welcoming them into the wonderful community we've created at the Aardman Academy."

Northern School of Art Students will benefit from working closely with Aardman Academy.

North East students will also get to visit to Aardman in Bristol, and access Aardman Academy Foundation courses and animation days.

Pat Chapman, Northern School of Art vice principal (employability and external relations), said: "The relationship with Aardman is a perfect fit between an art school and a world-famous creative partner.

"We share a vision and goals for developing talent and enabling everyone to have the opportunity to achieve their potential in this exciting industry.”

