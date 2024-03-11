Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Screen Alliance North, a new BFI skills cluster partnership, is holding three Connected Communities events across the North of England as part of the BBC’s Bring the Drama Festival.

The events aim to increase help people to get into the screen industry and encourage a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Overcoming Barriers In Film and TV, takes place at The Northern Studios, in Lynn Street, Hartlepool on Thursday, March 14.

It will include a panel discussion with the BBC and other industry experts, a workshop and networking opportunities.

Penny Hall, skills cluster partnership lead at Screen Alliance North said: “Connected Communities is a new strand of flagship, annual Screen Alliance North events which aim to connect our underrepresented communities in the North through learning and networking, and to help grow and sustain a well balanced, forward thinking workforce.

"We hope the events will encourage local camaraderie and provide opportunities for learning, upskilling and making new contacts.

"For those new to the industry it will give that all important foot in the door providing a new network for helping to access future work.”

Other free events will be held in Manchester and Liverpool this month.

They are being held with the support of BFI National Lottery funding and are open to all northern crew and those interested in working in the industry,

They are taking place in person, and can also be accessed online.