Stars of big screen thriller Jackdaw talk about their experiences filming in Hartlepool and Tees Valley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jackdaw is written and directed by Shotton Colliery-born Jamie Childs and stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria actress Jenna Coleman and This Is England’s Thomas Turgoose among others.
Billed as a “high octane thriller” it follows Jack, a former motocross champion and army veteran whose world is turned upside down after he is doubled crossed when he agrees to collect a dodgy package from the North Sea for a local crime lord.
Hartlepool’s new Northern Film and TV Studios in Lynn Street acted as the film’s production base while scenes were shot at a factory in Brenda Road, Seal Sands and at sea off the Headland.
The stars and supporters of the film attended a glitzy premiere screening at Teesside Park’s Showcase Cinema De Lux Cinema.
Director Childs, who is currently living in Hartlepool, told the Mail: “I’m from the North East, I grew up around here.
“All the places we shot here were places I used to walk as a kid and mess around on my bike.
“It’s always created this atmosphere I wanted to put in the film so it just felt right to come here and do my first film.”
It meant a return to working in Hartlepool for Jenna Coleman who previously shot scenes for ITV series Victoria at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.
Jenna, who plays Jack’s old flame Bo in Jackdaw, said: “It was really nice to be back. I was like ‘I remember these old ships’ so it was lovely.”
Londoner Jackson-Cohen, who plays the lead character Jack, said it was “amazing” filming in the North East despite working in the freezing North Sea in January.
He said he was attracted by Child’s “propulsive” and exciting script.
Students from Hartlepool’s Northern School of Art were involved as extras, assistant set dressers and prop workers.
Look out too for town man Bill Shurmer, 74, who plays a fishing boat driver in an action-packed scene with the lead character near the start of the film.
Jackdaw, out now, received major funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority and the North East Production Fund, delivered by regional screen agency North East Screen on behalf of the North East Screen Industries Partnership (NESIP).