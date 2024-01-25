Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jackdaw is written and directed by Shotton Colliery-born Jamie Childs and stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria actress Jenna Coleman and This Is England’s Thomas Turgoose among others.

Billed as a “high octane thriller” it follows Jack, a former motocross champion and army veteran whose world is turned upside down after he is doubled crossed when he agrees to collect a dodgy package from the North Sea for a local crime lord.

Hartlepool’s new Northern Film and TV Studios in Lynn Street acted as the film’s production base while scenes were shot at a factory in Brenda Road, Seal Sands and at sea off the Headland.

Jackdaw writer and director Jamie Childs (third left) with cast member (left to right) Rochelle Goldie, Thomas Turgoose, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Jenna Coleman and Allan Mustafa at the film's UK premiere at Showcase de Lux Teesside on January 24.

The stars and supporters of the film attended a glitzy premiere screening at Teesside Park’s Showcase Cinema De Lux Cinema.

Director Childs, who is currently living in Hartlepool, told the Mail: “I’m from the North East, I grew up around here.

“All the places we shot here were places I used to walk as a kid and mess around on my bike.

“It’s always created this atmosphere I wanted to put in the film so it just felt right to come here and do my first film.”

Writer and Director Jamie Childs at the premiere of Jackdaw. Picture by FRANK REID

It meant a return to working in Hartlepool for Jenna Coleman who previously shot scenes for ITV series Victoria at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Jenna, who plays Jack’s old flame Bo in Jackdaw, said: “It was really nice to be back. I was like ‘I remember these old ships’ so it was lovely.”

Londoner Jackson-Cohen, who plays the lead character Jack, said it was “amazing” filming in the North East despite working in the freezing North Sea in January.

He said he was attracted by Child’s “propulsive” and exciting script.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as lead character Jack in Jackdaw.

Students from Hartlepool’s Northern School of Art were involved as extras, assistant set dressers and prop workers.

Look out too for town man Bill Shurmer, 74, who plays a fishing boat driver in an action-packed scene with the lead character near the start of the film.