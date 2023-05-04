Recruitment company Orangebox Training, based on the marina, has announced that it will be sponsoring Thornley Primary School’s football team for the upcoming season.

Their contribution will help cover the costs of team kit and equipment, and other necessary resources that the team needs over the course of the season.

Orangebox says it believes in giving back to the community, especially the youth and sports are a great way for kids to learn important life skills like teamwork and perseverance.

Thornley Primary School football team show off their new kits sponsored by Hartlepool training company Orangebox.

The team have received their new kit with Orangebox’s logo emblazoned across the front of the shirts.

Thornley Primary School headteacher Anna Caine said: “Looking like a team is really important for team morale and spirit.

"Thanks to the generosity of Simon Corbett CEO of Orangebox Training, we will be one of the smartest teams to turn out next season in much needed new kits.”

Team mates try on their new kit.

In addition, Orangebox will be supporting the local community with free online accredited courses and routes into employment.

Glen Hughes, design and marketing manager at Orangebox Training, said: “Our company is dedicated to supporting the communities in which we work and live.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor Thornley Primary’s football team and help make a positive impact on the local youth sports programs.”

He added everyone at Orangebox is looking forward to seeing the team in action and wish them the best of luck for the upcoming season.