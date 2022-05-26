Hartlepool schools come together at parade to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Pupils from Springwell School, in Wiltshire Way, and Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, lined the streets as they transformed into royals and ‘commoners’ for the day on Thursday, May 26.
Throston Primary School headteacher Mark Atkinson has said the event was “spectacular” with another joint celebration already in the works for the Tall Ships’ Races next year.
“It brought lots of tears to lots of people’s eyes,” Mr Atkinson said.
"Lots of residents came out and they were very supportive as well. Families from different generations were cheering on. It was a lovely event.
"Now we just want to continue working with Springwell and keep on collaborating.”
The parade on Thursday morning saw Springwell pupils take the role of the royal family and lead the procession to Throston Primary.
Throston Primary pupils cheered them along the way, split in seven groups representing a decade from the Queen’s reign.
The parade culminated with everyone gathering at the school hall in Throston and singing the national anthem.
The procession had been in the works for nearly a month and was a joint idea of Mr Atkinson and Springwell headteacher Zoe Westley.
Mr Atkinson has said it has been nice to bring pupils from both schools together after Covid.
“It was amazing. It was uplifting, especially when we got into the hall and sang the national anthem and some other songs,” he said.
“It’s not every day that the Royal family are in your school.
“It was lovely.”
He continued: “We had corgis, we had horses, we has soldiers, members of the Royal Family, everybody was there.
“They want to do it again. It’s not just the parade, they’ve been working together all week on different projects. Working with them is so nice after Covid.”
After the parade, pupils formed a 70 in roman numbers for a picture and enjoyed a garden party, which had to be moved indoors because of the weather.
Mr Atkinson added: “A big thank you to all the parents, the neighbours and all the children for putting so much effort into their costumes, their outfits and making it such a special occasion.”