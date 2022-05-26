Hartlepool schools come together at parade to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Pupils from Springwell School, in Wiltshire Way, and Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, lined the streets as they transformed into royals and ‘commoners’ for the day on Thursday, May 26.

Throston Primary School headteacher Mark Atkinson has said the event was “spectacular” with another joint celebration already in the works for the Tall Ships’ Races next year.

“It brought lots of tears to lots of people’s eyes,” Mr Atkinson said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jubilee parade took place on Thursday morning (May 26)./Photo: Stu Norton

"Lots of residents came out and they were very supportive as well. Families from different generations were cheering on. It was a lovely event.

"Now we just want to continue working with Springwell and keep on collaborating.”

The parade on Thursday morning saw Springwell pupils take the role of the royal family and lead the procession to Throston Primary.

Throston Primary pupils cheered them along the way, split in seven groups representing a decade from the Queen’s reign.

Throston Primary pupils lined the streets and cheered on Springwell pupils, who were dressed as the Royal Family. /Photo: Stu Norton

The parade culminated with everyone gathering at the school hall in Throston and singing the national anthem.

Mr Atkinson has said it has been nice to bring pupils from both schools together after Covid.

“It was amazing. It was uplifting, especially when we got into the hall and sang the national anthem and some other songs,” he said.

The parade had been in the works for nearly a month./Photo: Stu Norton

“It’s not every day that the Royal family are in your school.

“It was lovely.”

He continued: “We had corgis, we had horses, we has soldiers, members of the Royal Family, everybody was there.

“They want to do it again. It’s not just the parade, they’ve been working together all week on different projects. Working with them is so nice after Covid.”

After the parade, pupils formed a 70 in roman numbers for a picture and enjoyed a garden party, which had to be moved indoors because of the weather.