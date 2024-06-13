Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A primary school has been judged to be “good” following a recent visit by education watchdogs.

Inspectors from the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) visited West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, in April.

They concluded that the school, last inspected in November 2018, remains “good”, which is the second highest of four outcomes.

The report states: “West Park Primary School continues to be a good school.

Staff and pupils at Hartlepool's West Park Primary School celebrate their "good" Ofsted verdict.

“Staff are proud to work at the school. They create a happy environment where pupils attend highly, enjoy learning and are safe.

“Pupils enjoy attending West Park Primary School. The school has high expectations for pupils.

“Pupils behave very well in lessons and are quick to settle to their learning.

"Pupils are inquisitive. This helps them meet the high academic standards the school has for them.

"Pupils achieve well in end of key stage tests and assessments.”

The school curriculum also comes in for praise, with the report adding: “The school has carefully considered the broad curriculum that pupils study.

“Frequent opportunities to revisit previous learning ensure that pupils recall knowledge well.

“Pupils learn to read quickly. Highly-trained adults teach pupils the skills they need to

be effective readers.

"Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) experience the same high-quality support.

“The school accurately identifies pupils who need extra help. Pupils catch-up quickly if they fall behind. This is due to effective intervention.”

In terms of how the school can improve further, the report states: “In some foundation subjects, the school has not precisely identified the knowledge and skills it wants pupils to acquire.

"This means that pupils’ progression through the curriculum is not always clearly mapped, meaning they do not always progress at the pace they are capable of.

"The school should continue to review the curriculum and develop clarity in plans.”

West Park is home to 347 pupils between the age of three and 11 and is one of 10 schools under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Andy Brown, the trust’s chief executive officer, said: “This is a positive report and I am delighted that the school has maintained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

“I would like to thank staff, pupils, parents, carers and everyone else involved at West Park for their continued hard work.”