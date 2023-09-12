Health boss's 'shock' at how many pupils were vaping outside Hartlepool school

Watch more videos on Shots!

Concerns around children smoking e-cigarettes was onced again raised at the latest meeting of Hartlepool’s health and wellbeing board.

It comes after in July the panel discussed how vapes were being targeted at young people through colours and flavours used in marketing the products.

Councillors and health chiefs approved a new five-year tobacco control strategy at the latest meeting of the board, which targets reducing vaping and the prevalence of smoking generally.

Healthwatch Hartlepool chief executive Christopher Akers-Belcher was "shocked" at the number of people he saw vaping outside one Hartlepool school.

Christopher Akers-Belcher, chief executive at Healthwatch Hartlepool, raised concerns around e-cigarette use becoming “normalised” among young people.

He added he was “shocked” recently to see how many children were leaving a Hartlepool school and vaping in front of the site, noting educational establishments can take a “huge role” in supporting the work.

Claire Robinson, public health principal, noted meetings have been lined up with schools over the issue with “a lot going on” already.

She added the overall strategy involves working with various other partners, with eight priorities in place in a bid to make changes to reduce the harms associated with smoking in Hartlepool.

These include year-round communication and education, supporting smokers to stop, reducing illicit trade and exposure, and ensuring tobacco and nicotine regulation.

Councillor Mike Young, council leader, added it was important they “hit the ground running” with the strategy, noting vapes in particular are an “on-trend thing with children”.