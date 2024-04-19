High Tunstall College of Science achieves Inclusive School Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assessor, Rachel Campbell stated: “High Tunstall College of Science is a truly inclusive secondary school. Under the stewardship of the Headteacher, the school has continued to progress in their mission to ‘Inspire, Support and Achieve’ ensuring all students have their individual needs met. All staff work as one and embrace inclusion through their daily practice and commitment to their professional learning around inclusion. Staff feel their needs are met, and they are valued. This then extends to students and their caregivers."

Ms Campbell went on to say “Students’ personal development thrives at High Tunstall. The opportunities available are open to all. It is not about being the best at something. The school recognises student effort and provides all students, regardless of additional need the opportunity to take part in activities, leadership roles and worldly experiences that help them to grow into future adults. From the leadership academy to the ‘Tunny Times’ all students have a wealth of opportunity at High Tunstall”.

Mark Tilling, Headteacher at High Tunstall College of Science said, the report was testament to the hard work and dedication of all governor’s, staff, students and parents associated with the College. "Our community knows the type of school it wants, and we are providing that for them where everyone plays their part. We are very proud of our inclusive nature, we continue to demand greater things for our community and our continued development as an inclusive community school will continue."

Head Boy/Head Girl Team at High Tunstall College of Science

Alongside achieving the inclusive school award High Tunstall has also become an IQM Centre of Excellence. The centre of excellence gives High Tunstall College of Science the opportunity to build on the success of being one of the very special schools which holds the Inclusion Quality Mark award by working with and sharing their existing good practice in including all young people in their care. There are only about around 240 schools in the UK have met the standard required to become an IQM Centre of Excellence for outstanding levels of inclusion best practice.

Mark Tilling, commented: "Being recognised as a centre of excellence is important to us as a community. We truly believe that being inclusive in the community we serve is important and we strive everyday to meet the needs of all. Sharing that practice is important if we are to see academic outcomes for all improve."