Horden's Cotsford Primary School receives 'good' grade from Ofsted inspectors
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cotsford Primary School, in Third Street, Horden, has been rated “good” by Ofsted inspectors – the second highest of four grades – after its most recent inspection earlier this year.
The report states: “Cotsford Primary School is friendly and welcoming.
"The school provides many ways to develop pupils’ character and independence.
"The school gives pupils regular opportunities to share and debate their ideas with each other.
"Lessons brim with meaningful discussion. Pupils confidently participate in purposeful conversations.
“They are proud to be a part of this school.”
Cotsford Primary School has also been praised for its reading curriculum and how children learn to read as soon as they start in reception.
Children that struggle to read also “benefit from regular, sharply focused interventions.”
The report states: “Pupils are enthusiastic readers. They are keen to discuss the books they have read.
"Pupils in different year groups recommend books to each other. This contributes to the sense of excitement about books in school.”
The report, however, states how in some foundation subjects the curriculum “does not prioritise the important knowledge that pupils need to know and remember,” meaning pupils “do not remember sufficient curriculum content in these subjects”.
Ofsted also noted how a small number of “older pupils” use “derogatory language”.
The report states how this “does not align with the school’s high standards of behaviour and means that the school is not as inclusive as leaders intend”.
The school was also graded “good” at its last full inspection a decade ago.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.