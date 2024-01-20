The first phase of a multi-million pound regeneration of a former mining community has been approved.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Properties in the village’s Third Street will be acquired by the council and will then either be redeveloped to provide high quality housing, demolished and new properties built in their place or a mix of the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Improved walking and cycling routes to Peterlee town centre, Horden train station and the Durham Heritage Coast are also included in the masterplan.

New community facilities and better quality housing will be built in the ‘numbered streets’ neighbourhood of Horden as part of a masterplan to improve the area.

An “extensive” consultation was carried out with residents in affected areas and those living nearby.

Responses showed there was “strong support for the demolition and clearance of the numbered streets” the council said.

The long-term goal is to transform Horden’s terraced streets by addressing the number of empty homes, the high numbers of private landlords and supporting those with housing needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after repeated calls for action against anti-social tenants and poor landlords.

The £6m deal was approved by councillors on the Conservative, Lib Dem and independent coalition-led county council’s cabinet.

Liberal Democrat councillor Mark Wilkes, however, accused Labour of leaving the area behind when it was in power.

He said: “In 2015 Labour were offered 130 properties on the numbered streets in Horden for £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour refused and just left the area to further deteriorate.

"Labour had a chance to start the regeneration of Horden and utterly failed, increasing the cost to fix the problem massively. I am absolutely appalled at what we were left with. And it extends to the state of these areas too.”

But Labour councillor Kevin Shaw, the party’s lead for housing, explained: “Labour is part of the fabric of Horden. Its community knows it has been failed by the council.