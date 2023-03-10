News you can trust since 1877
Joy as Hartlepool pupils receive ‘buddy bench’ after nearly £3,000 raised by school clothing bank

A Hartlepool school has been given a new bench in recognition of its successful clothing bank.

By Pamela Bilalova
2 hours ago - 1 min read

West View Primary School, in Davison Drive, first started accepting donations to the clothing bank in late June 2021.

Since then, the community has donated more than 7,500kg of textiles, raising over £2,750 for the school to date.

Recently, nursery and reception children also got involved by delivering leaflets in the local community to help raise awareness about the clothing bank.

West View Primary School pupils Eve Maiden (left) and Faith Torres sit on the new bench.
Fundraise and Recycle, which provided the clothing container, gave a special “buddy bench” to the school earlier this month to mark the success.

The bench is set to encourage friendship with children also having a go at painting and decorating it.

Headteacher Lauren Furness has said the bench will be placed in a quiet area outside.

Thanking people for their support, Miss Furness said: "We know that it’s not just our school community supporting us, it’s the wider community as well.

David Kpistopaitis from Fundraise & Recycle Ltd delivered the bench to the school earlier this month.
"We’d just like to say thank you for all of the support that we’ve had so far.”

The clothing container is located at the school’s main car park, outside the school building.

Any unwanted clothes, shoes and textile items can be donated and the clothing is then resold, reused or recycled.

It helps to lessen the impact on the environment, with 30p going towards the school for each kilo of clothing that is donated.

Pupils have been given the chance to decorate the bench. Pictured: Eve Maiden varnishing the new bench.
Home collection can also be arranged by visiting fundraiserecycle.co.uk/book-a-collection and selecting the organisation you are recycling on behalf of.

David Kpistopaitis from Fundraise & Recycle Ltd with West View Primary School pupils Eve Maiden (left) and Faith Torres.
