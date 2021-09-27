Community invited to join Hartlepool pupils and donate to school clothing bank

West View Primary School pupils Ashton Perry and Gracie Rowbotham with clothing items for the clothing bank at the school.

West View Primary School, in the town’s Davison Drive, has been accepting the donations into a clothing container provided by Fundraise and Recycle Limited since late June, ranking among the company’s top five donating schools.

Any unwanted clothes, shoes and textile items can be donated and the clothing is then resold, reused or recycled, helping to lessen the impact on the environment.

It also helps raise money for new resources at West View, with 30p going towards the school for each kilo of clothing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clothing bank at West View Primary School.

Acting Headteacher Lauren Furness has said the clothing bank has been very well-used among the school community.

She said: “We’ve had a really good response from parents and carers. They’ve been donating their clothes. Lots of staff members have been having a clear out and donating, so we’ve raised just under a £140 so far.

"It has been very well-used so far, but we would like to see it even more well-used.

Miss Furness continued: "They have said that we are in the top five of schools in terms of donating from the schools that they’ve got.

"It’s just about getting our children involved, as well as our families and trying to extend that into the community.

"It’s really positive. It’s about making sure that we aren’t throwing things away, it’s about recycling and teaching our children and our younger generations about recycling as well.”

The school is trying to reduce the amount of plastic used in its learning environment, with money raised through the clothing bank going towards the purchase of more environment-friendly materials.

Miss Furness explained: "That has some additional cost in terms of a lot that we want to change and new resources that we need to purchase.

"We are putting that towards different materials that we might need, other more natural resources that we can sue for the children and we are looking for some of that to be extended into our outdoor area as well.”

The container is located at the school’s main car park, outside the school building.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.