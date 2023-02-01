Members of the National Education Union (NEU) did not work on Wednesday as part of nationwide action with a number of schools in town only partially open.

They are fighting for a fully funded above inflation pay rise saying teachers have seen their pay fall by 23% in real terms since 2010 prompting many to leave the profession not to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Tunstall College of Science, English Martyrs, and Dyke House Academy were open for older and vulnerable students only.

Laura Glass High Tunstall College of Science union rep (front) and Lawson Armstrong (right) NEU senior regional office standing with staff and fellow trade unions supporters at the teachers strike picket line at High Tunstall College of Science, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Some primary schools, including Barnard Grove, were also only partially open although several were open as normal.

Union members and supporters held a picket line outside High Tunstall College of Science which was open only to GCSE students in school years 10 and 11, and pupils who receive education health care plans.

Laura Glass, the school’s NEU representative, told the Mail: “We’re here today to support all of our teacher colleagues around the country to show that enough is enough.

National Education Union members and supporters holding strike action outside High Tunstall College of Science on Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID

"We have to make a stand to ask the government for increased funding for schools and for teachers to make sure that we are able to recruit and keep the best talent so that the kids in our classrooms have got the best chances for their future life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many passing motorists gave honks of support and several councillors joined them on the picket line.

Modern languages teacher Indy Lamplough said: “The reaction has been great. Lots of students and parents have been very supportive.

"This isn’t a fight against the school, our anger is directed entirely at the Department for Education.”

Mr Lamplough said he would rather be in school teaching but added: “We’ve got to take some action because the crisis in teaching is reaching fever pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Tunstall headteacher Mark Tilling said the strike action was “disappointing” but added: “I fully support the reasons behind it and why the teachers feel they have no choice.

"It’s a shame that negotiations failed. Hopefully we will get some agreement and we can get on with the important job which is educating our young people.”