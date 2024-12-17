Nativity video captures spirit of Christmas

By Sarah Dale
Contributor
Published 17th Dec 2024, 09:20 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 09:44 BST

Children are at the heart of Christmas celebrations so when a Multi-Academy Trust in the North-east created its 2024 festive message they chose to make a special Nativity video featuring some of its youngest pupils.

Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust has 25 primary schools and five secondaries across East Durham, South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Every year, the Trust sends out a special digital Christmas card featuring pupils from schools across the Trust and this year it was the turn of the four East Durham schools to take centre stage. The video is also on the Trust’s website homepage for visitors to enjoy.

Reception pupils from St Godric’s Catholic Primary School in Thornley, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Wingate, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Blackhall Colliery and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School in Shotton Colliery acted out a Nativity scene while a Year 3 girl from Our Lady of Lourdes narrated the story.

Education Trust releases special Christmas video featuring children from East Durham schools.Education Trust releases special Christmas video featuring children from East Durham schools.
The video was filmed at St Godric’s Catholic Primary School, which also provided the props and costumes.

Julie Hill, headteacher of St Godric’s Catholic Primary School, said: “We were delighted to provide the set and costumes to support the digital Christmas message. Our Trust is one big family and it is great to be part of different initiatives. The pupils had a wonderful time working with peers from other schools.”

Brendan Tapping, CEO of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, added: “Christmas is a very special time, particularly in schools. I am always proud of the wonderful festive messages our team creates. It is fantastic to have an opportunity to showcase the skills and talents of pupils from across our Trust and celebrate the birth of our Saviour, spreading peace and joy to all.”

There are Reception places available for September 2025 at each of the four schools. For more information about the schools, please visit www.bccet.org.uk/our-schools

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wajcr7cJA2g

Related topics:Catholic Primary School
