New courses starting at East Durham College

A range of additional T Levels will start at the college from September 2023, building on those already due to start this September.

From September 2023, school leavers who have gained five or more GCSE passes at grade four to nine will be able to sign up for:

::Agriculture, Land Management and Production (at Houghall)

East Durham College

::Animal Care and Management (at Houghall)

::Catering

::Hairdressing, Barbering and Beauty Therapy

::Media, Broadcast and Production

This is in addition to those already announced for the 2023:

::Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction

::Digital Business Services

Courses starting September 2022:

Construction Route

::Building Services Engineering for Construction

Digital Route

::Digital Production, Design and Development

Education & Childcare Route

::Early Years Education and Childcare

Engineering & Manufacturing Route

::Engineering, Manufacturing Processing and Control

::Maintenance Installation and Repair for Engineering and Manufacturing

Health & Science Route

::Health

::Science

Assistant Principal Jacky Owen said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be able to announce this exciting expansion plan to our T Level offer. This will bring the list of T Level options at East Durham College to 14 from September 2023.

"T Levels are exciting new level 3 qualifications for school leavers.

"They have been developed with vital input from employers, across the relevant sectors, and provide a minimum of 9-weeks working with an employer on an industry placement giving students a fantastic opportunity to leave college work-ready or to progress onto further study at university if they wish."