Large volume of calls about ‘strong smell of gas’ throughout Hartlepool

Northern Gas Networks engineers performed safety checks after reports of a strong smell of gas throughout Hartlepool on Tuesday, April 26.

In a statement, Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said the smell is not believed to be gas-network related.

Mr Pigott said: ‘We received a large volume of calls on Tuesday relating to a strong smell of gas throughout Hartlepool, all of which we attended.

The smell was felt throughout Hartlepool.

“We don’t believe the smell to be gas network-related, however we respond to every report of a smell of gas, and customers were likely to have seen NGN vans and engineers around the town carrying out safety checks.

“As always, if anyone smells gas, they should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Unpleasant smells were also reported across Seaton Carew earlier this year, leading to a meeting with Environment Agency officials back in March.

It was organised after “absolutely loads” of residents complained about sulfur-like smells in the neighbourhood – with most complaints coming from the areas near Elizabeth Way, Westerdale Road, Commondale Drive and Kildale Grove.

But during an online meeting with ward councillors at the end of January, the Environment Agency provided reassurances that the odours are not toxic.