Eksdale Academy, in Eksdale Road, was rated “good” by the education watchdog following a two-day visit by inspectors in April.

"Good” is the second highest of four grades.

In its newly-published report, Ofsted described the school as “a safe haven” with a calm and purposeful atmosphere, adding that pupils are very happy and “proud” of their school.

Eskdale Academy headteacher Elizabeth Killeen with pupils after their "good" Ofsted report.

Inspectors also praised leaders for making reading a priority and creating a “well sequenced” curriculum – with maths being “strong”.

Ofsted said: “Pupils are very happy in this nurturing school. Leaders have worked successfully to create a rich learning environment which stimulates and excites pupils.

"Leaders and staff have high expectations of pupils. They want pupils to thrive.

“Pupils’ personal development and safety is central to the curriculum design. At the same time, leaders want pupils to achieve well academically. Staff work as a united team to help pupils to succeed.”

Eskdale Academy headteacher Elizabeth Killeen is overjoyed with Ofsted's verdict.

It was the school’s first inspection since the start of the pandemic.

Headteacher Elizabeth Killeen has thanked staff, saying the achievement was a team effort.

“Everybody’s over the moon, because, especially with Covid and the new framework, which is more rigorous, we are just glad to be recognised for all the hard work undertaken,” Miss Killeen said.

"The report reflects the nurturing environment we provide for our children and our calm and purposeful atmosphere.”

Miss Killeen has added that the school was also congratulated on the outcome of the report in a letter from the regional schools commissioner for the North East.

Areas for improvement highlighted by the report included providing more support to teachers, so they can create “sharper” support plans for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

Ongoing professional development for teachers to strengthen their subject knowledge was also suggested.

Miss Killeen has said that the school “is already on the ball” with both recommendations and staff development days have been put in place.

The primary school caters for 241 pupils between the ages of two and 11.