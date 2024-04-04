Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspectors highlighted a number of areas where progress has been made by school leaders since the last full inspection in November 2022.

The school has had a rating of Requires Improvement – the second lowest of four Ofsted judgements – since May 2017.

Newly published results of a monitoring inspection, which took place in February, says progress has been made but more work is needed to achieve the next rating of Good.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College headteacher Sara Crawshaw with pupils following Ofsted's latest visit to monitor their progress.

During the visit Ofsted inspector Stuart Voyce observed lessons, met with staff, students, governors and leaders of the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust which the school is part of.

He also discussed the safeguarding culture across the school and analysed pupil behaviour and attendance information.

In his letter to headteacher Sara Crawshaw outlining his findings, he said: “The school has implemented a clear improvement plan to address the next steps identified at the previous inspection.

"This plan is monitored and evaluated by you, other leaders in school, governors and trustees. You have sought external support relating to attendance and behaviour to ensure that new systems are effective.

English Martyrs pupils' behaviour came in for praise from Ofsted.

"Leaders have ensured that the school is improving quickly.”

New ways of implementing the school curriculum came in for praise as part of a priority to improving the quality of education.

Pupils are knowing and remembering more of what they have been taught as a result said Ofsted.

The school has also placed extra focus on helping students who need extra support so they do not get left behind.

The monitoring report said: "Older pupils receive ‘mastery’ sessions, tutoring and additional form time activities to address any gaps in knowledge pupils have.

"You have identified pupils in key stage 3 who need support to become confident and fluent readers. The school ensures that these pupils receive the support they need to access the curriculum.”

Pupil behaviour has also got better since the last inspection and a new behaviour policy has had a positive impact.

Mr Voyce said: “Leaders have raised everyone’s expectations of pupils’ conduct.

“Most pupils focus well in lessons.”

Improving pupils’ attendance has been another key area for attention with an action plan in place and resources being deployed.

Mr Voyce added: "Leaders have ensured that the school is improving quickly. Pupils and staff are proud of the school.”

Reacting to the progress update, Ms Crawshaw said: “We are delighted that Ofsted recognise the high standards of learning and conduct we strive for at English Martyrs and how staff, students and parents work together for the best of our children."

Chair of governors Sue Harrison said that the report was “a testament to the dedication of staff and wonderful students”.

Mike Shorten, CEO of Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust said: “The report affirms the improvements that have been made in the school and recognises how leaders, including governors and Trust networks, have a strong oversight of school improvement.