The 1 Hart, 1 Mind, 1 Future parent forum has launched a petition over the provision of transport for young people to get to and from school or college.

They say it was withdrawn to students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) moving to post-16 education from last September as part of budget savings by Hartlepool Borough Council.

But parents say it is having a significant impact on vulnerable children and their families and are urging the council to reconsider.

Families are asking Hartlepool Borough Council to review the decision.

A spokesperson for 1 Hart, 1 Mind, 1 Future Parent Carer Forum said: “Currently young people have access to personalised transport to enable them to reach their education provision, this is in forms of minibuses and taxis.

"Also in most cases additional support is provided to ensure young people receive personalised support when travelling to meet their needs.

“It was withdrawn in September 2022 to all 'new' post 16 students, however the impact has now been seen within our community.”

The group, who act as a voice for families with disabled children, and work with service providers to ensure services meet their needs, say It is not always possible for children with complex needs to travel on public transport.

Issues can include SEND students needing to carry numerous pieces of equipment, a severe lack of wheelchair accessible transport and young people who need high levels of support to travel.

One mother said she and her husband are looking at reducing their hours at work in order to get their daughter to her post 16 education.

She said: “We are really worried about how we will afford to live, it already costs us a lot more to keep her machines running such as hoists, beds, feeding pumps, but she needs to go to college to keep her well."

Another parent said they were considering handing their notice in.

And one parent, whose son has autism and struggles with change, said it would take three buses to him to his provision.