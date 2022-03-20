Pupils at trailblazing Hartlepool primary demonstrate their support for Fairtrade campaign

Pupils and staff at Clavering Primary School learned about and took action during Fairtrade Fortnight which highlights the importance of providing better prices, decent working conditions and a fairer deal for farmers and workers in developing countries.

Clavering holds the highest level of the Fairtrade Schools’ Award Scheme, the Fairachiever Award, for its outstanding commitment to the cause.

In their most recent reaccreditation, Clavering’s work was praised as being “absolutely exemplary”, stating: “You are everything that a Fairachiever school should be and more!”

Clavering pupils shared what they had learned during Fairtrade Fortnight in a special assembly.

This year’s annual Fairtrade Fortnight ran from February 21 to March 6.

Children at Clavering learn about Fairtrade from Nursery to Year 6 by following a Fairtrade Framework designed a number of years ago by deputy headteacher Neil McAvoy.

He said children enjoy learning about a variety of Fairtrade issues ranging from understanding the concept of ‘fairness’ in nursery all the way up to Year 6 pupils grappling with complex issues such as the impact of the Fairtrade premium and minimum pricing.

During Fairtrade Fortnight each year group had its own questions to answer before sharing what they learned in an assembly at the end of the fortnight.

Clavering Primary School Year 1 pupils learn about the benefits of Fairtrade.

Receptions pupil Noah took it upon himself to challenge the staff at his local supermarket to show him all of the Fairtrade products that they stock when he struggled to find many.

Mr McAvoy, who has led humanitarian aid projects in Africa, said: “From my own humanitarian aid work prior to joining Clavering, I literally have first-hand experience of how Fairtrade doesn’t just change lives, it saves lives.

“We believe that learning about Fairtrade issues is an extremely powerful way for children to find out about issues beyond the classroom and make a positive contribution to the world in which the live.

"Actions taken by children like Noah certainly give me confidence in the future of our country and the work that we do at Clavering to inspire the next generation of leaders and change-makers.”

Reception pupil Noah took his local supermarket to task over its lack of Fairtrade products on display.

He stressed Clavering’s Fairtrade plan only comes to life through the collective efforts of the whole staff team and pupils.

The work is also led by eco-school’s leader Sarah Weightman and the Clavering Eco-Schools Committee.

