Golden Flatts Primary School, in Seaton Lane, identified the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in two small areas.

It follows school leaders carrying out a comprehensive survey of the building after the Department for Education raised fears around the safety of the concrete in schools just before the start of the new year in September.

But Golden Flatts’ Executive Headteacher Sue Sharpe said it is not in any of its classrooms and teaching is taking place as usual.

Golden Flatts Primary School, Hartlepool.

She said: “The safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is paramount, and we have worked closely with Hartlepool Borough Council to carry out a comprehensive survey of the fabric of the school.

“This survey has confirmed that there is no RAAC in the vast majority of our school building and, as a result, the school remains open and teaching is taking place as usual.

“RAAC has been found in only two small areas within the school. These areas are not within any classrooms and one is in a part of the building inaccessible to children.

“In order to ensure safety and to avoid one of the affected areas, we have altered the way we access the school’s dining hall.

"This has caused some minor disruption and a change in our school routine, but it is something we have been able to work around.”

A total of 214 schools and colleges in England have confirmed the presence of RAAC which was used in building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s.

The government has said it will spend whatever it takes and offer whatever assistance is needed to keep children safe.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "School and local leaders deserve huge credit for making sure the vast majority of settings with confirmed RAAC are continuing to offer pupils face to face learning”.