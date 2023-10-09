Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The concrete has been found in office and residential blocks occupied by staff at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

No RAAC has been found in the main hospital building where patients are treated, the NHS trust covering the hospital insists.

The trust says seven blocks – five for offices and two for staff accommodation – are affected.

Blocks affected by RAAC at the site of the University Hospital of North Tees. Picture: North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Staff have been kept informed and some have been moved to alternative accommodation while works are carried out.

But ageing roofs may have to be replaced in the future.

RAAC, a lightweight form of concrete often used in public buildings between the 1950s and 1990s, has been found in more than 100 schools, forcing them to fully or partially close amid fears of further deterioration or collapse.

The state of the hospital is a major concern – with the site labelled “not fit for purpose” and the costs of maintaining its buildings expected to soar to £300m in the eight years’ useful life they have left – discussed in both NHS trust and council meetings.

The ageing estate is a “red risk” for the trust.

The trust, which is also aiming to save £20.7m this year, is developing an outline business case and exploring alternative funding opportunities after a £380m bid to the new hospital programme was rejected by the Government in May this year.

Asked about the situation regarding RAAC at the hospital, a trust spokesperson said: “Reinforced aerated autoclaved concrete (RAAC) has been identified within our residential blocks at the University Hospital of North Tees. These blocks house office staff and residential accommodation only.

“Following IStructE guidance, we have carried out work to ensure our outbuildings are safe and we continue to monitor and inspect the buildings in line with national guidance.

"Our main hospital building where patients are cared for has not had any RAAC identified within the building structure.

“There is an ongoing programme of work to make sure the trust’s whole estate is fit to provide first class care to our population.