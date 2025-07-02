Star Wars: Visions director joins graduation ceremony for Hartlepool's Northern School of Art Class of 25
Magdalena Osinska, who most recently directed Lucas Film’s Star Wars: Vision animated TV series, delivered a keynote speech at a series of graduation ceremonies for The Northern School of Art’s Class of 2025.
Almost 200 students who studied at Hartlepool’s degree-level campus graduated in a wide range of creative degree and postgraduate courses and celebrated their achievements at the town’s 900-year-old All Saints Church in Stranton.
Osinska, who has also worked on Aardman animation productions, gave an inspirational keynote speech to the graduates and their invited guests of family and friends.
The Northern School of Art’s principal and chief executive, Dr Martin Raby, said: “We are here to celebrate the emergence of new creative voices, the fulfilment of long-held aspirations, and the promise of a generation poised to shape the cultural landscape with vision, integrity, and imagination."
He added: “Today is not just an end, but also a threshold – marking your passage into a world rich with potential and complexity.
"Take with you the knowledge that your creativity holds transformative power, the power to challenge convention, provoke meaningful discourse, and effect enduring change.”
Degrees were awarded in all manner of creative fields from animation, acting, costume interpretation, film, TV and theatre production, to visual effects and model making, production design, digital design and advertising, graphic design, fine art, illustration for commercial application, photography and textiles.
Students graduating from the school’s postgraduate MA courses in directing and theatre making, arts practice, design history and design practice also received their awards.
Tim Bailey, The Northern School of Art’s chair of governors, said: “I would ask you today not to lose sight of the difference your creativity can make.
“Creativity lies inside all the best, most impactful and epoch defining events in human history."
The new graduates left the ceremonies to a guard of honour and applause by their former lecturers.
Following each ceremony the graduates and their guests attended a drinks reception back at The Northern School of Art’s campus in Church Street.
