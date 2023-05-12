The Hartlepool school for excluded pupils rated Outstanding by Ofsted for giving students 'new horizons'
A unit for pupils who have been excluded from school or are at risk of expulsion has earned the highest praise from official inspectors for its transformative work.
The Horizon School, a pupil referral unit for secondary school age students who have been permanently excluded or who risk exclusion, has been rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.
Formerly Hartlepool Pupil Referral Unit (PRU), it caters for 37 pupils aged 11-16 and is based at the CETL building, in Brierton Lane.
Following a two-day inspection in March, the school was rated Outstanding in each area for education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
It is a jump from its Good rating following its last inspection in November 2019.
Ofsted said in its inspection report: "From the moment a pupil starts at Horizon, they are provided with exceptionally high levels of care, structure and support. Pupils rapidly improve their attendance at school and their engagement in learning.
“The headteacher provides inspirational leadership. His commitment to ensuring that all pupils achieve their best permeates all aspects of school life.”
Headteacher Martyn Gordon, who was appointed in September 2019, said the outstanding rating was due to everyone’s efforts: students, staff, governors, parents and the local authority.
"Everybody worked together to produce this exceptional school that really improves the life chances of the students who attend here,” he said.
Ofsted said all staff foster warm and caring relationships with pupils who in turn are polite and highly respectful towards staff and each other.
“A truly inclusive school has been established,” stated the report.
Ofsted added leaders work “highly effectively” with local secondary schools, parents and pupils to support reintegration to mainstream education wherever possible, and the vast majority of pupils are successful when they go back.
Pupils’ achievement in examinations improved since the last inspection.
All go on to further education or employment and keep their placements with Ofsted saying students are "exceptionally well prepared” for what they go on to do.
Mr Gordon added: “They leave us as the best versions of themselves who can make a real difference in the community.
"I want this school to produce students who are proud of Hartlepool and for Hartlepool to be proud of them.”
Read the full inspection report at ofsted.gov.uk