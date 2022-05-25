Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 10:54 am

Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.

According to the latest data, 27 schools and colleges in the town have been given the “good” grade.

See which they are in our gallery below. For the list of “outstanding” schools, click here.

1. Manor Community Academy, Owton Manor Lane Manor Community Academy was rated Good by Ofsted in September 2021. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Hartlepool College of Further Education, Stockton Street Hartlepool College of Further Education was rated Good by Ofsted in March 2017. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Barnard Grove Primary School, Barnard Grove Barnard Grove Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in March 2017. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Brougham Primary School, Brougham Terrace Brougham Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in June 2019. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales