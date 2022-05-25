Some of the Hartlepool schools rated Good by Ofsted.

The Hartlepool schools rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted inspectors

With days to go until the half-term break, we reveal the schools and colleges in Hartlepool which have been rated “good” by education inspectors.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 10:54 am

Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.

According to the latest data, 27 schools and colleges in the town have been given the “good” grade.

See which they are in our gallery below. For the list of “outstanding” schools, click here.

1. Manor Community Academy, Owton Manor Lane

Manor Community Academy was rated Good by Ofsted in September 2021.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. Hartlepool College of Further Education, Stockton Street

Hartlepool College of Further Education was rated Good by Ofsted in March 2017.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. Barnard Grove Primary School, Barnard Grove

Barnard Grove Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in March 2017.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Brougham Primary School, Brougham Terrace

Brougham Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in June 2019.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
OfstedHartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 7