Two Hartlepool schools have been named among the first schools nationwide to offer free breakfast clubs.

Some 750 state schools with primary-aged children from every region of England have been selected to join the Government’s pilot scheme.

It which is expected to run from April before a national rollout is finalised later this year.

The schools chosen for the trial are expected to offer a free breakfast to all pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the Government's new breakfast clubs would help to break the link “between background and success” for families “all over the country”.

They include St Helen’s Primary School, on the Headland, and Greatham Church of England Primary School as well as St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, in Blackhall.

The trial is expected to run until July before being expanded as soon as possible.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this Government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life,” she said.

The headteachers’ union welcomed the expansion of breakfast clubs, which some schools already run, but expressed concerns that funding would fall short of the cost.

“It will be crucial that these concerns are addressed before the programme is rolled out across the country to ensure that it does not place further pressure on already strained school budgets, and that children and families can fully reap the benefits,” said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT.