A primary school has welcomed its second visit from the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) as part of a country-wide campaign to improve literacy and make the dramatist’s more accessible to pupils.

Professional actors from the RSC delivered four performances of Shakespeare’s The Tempest at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, in Stratford Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, February 19, for pupils and members of the public.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and pupils from English Martyrs Catholic School, St Helen’s Primary School, Throston Primary School and Kingsley Primary School also attended the show.

Shakespeare’s The Tempest is set on an island and tells the story of a magician called Prospero who plots revenge after a family betrayal.

While this is happening, Prospero's daughter encounters other humans for the first time.

The headteacher at St Cuthbert’s, Joanne Wilson, said: “The children loved it. They were so engaged. Everybody gets something from it as well.”

The performances took place in the school’s dining hall “just how Shakespeare would have done it”.

Mrs Wilson said: “It makes them realise that they can be actors and actresses if they want to be. It’s so accessible.”

Children across key stages one, two and three, learned all about tragedy, treachery and forgiveness and “were close enough to be able to touch the actors”.

Mrs Wilson added: “It is just how Shakespeare would have done it in the town centres or in people’s gardens or even a field.

"He would have just turned up with his actors and performed.”

The production was part of the RSC’s First Encounters national tour of schools and regional theatres.

It is a fresh take on William Shakespeare’s original text aimed at younger audiences aged seven to 13 and for those seeing Shakespeare for the first time.

The 80-minute performance is supported with public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School has also recently become a Lead Associate School for the RSC’s long-term programme to bring Shakespeare’s work into schools, with a specific focus on those in socio-economic disadvantaged areas.

The RSC will therefore be returning to Hartlepool next year.